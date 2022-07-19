Lexington singer-songwriter pens ode to hometown with new single

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the Stagger Inn to Rupp Arena and Keeneland, Lexington-based musician Wesley Saylor is taking listeners on a tour of his hometown in his new single “Lexington Lover."

“It means to love your hometown and love the people you enjoy it with,” Saylor, a 25-year-old alum of Bryan Station High school told us.

For the young artist, that includes people like his girlfriend Paige. The couple met when she moved to Lexington for college. The song’s cover art features the pair perched on top of the Fifth Third building.

Saylor started making music in high school. Since then he’s racked up more than 800,000 listens across Spotify. Now he’s focused on writing two songs a month for six months and plans to crowdfund more records starting in December.

“The first six are finished, and we're making the next six,” he said. “I do plan on making a song called ‘Kentucky Kid,’ and so I think people will like that as well.”

Saylor counts country musicians like Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban among his idols. But the acoustic pop singer also loves Justin Bieber, One Direction, Ed Sheeran and Drake. He told us he’d also be down to collaborate on a song with fellow Kentucky musician Jack Harlow.

If you want more from this homegrown musician, stay tuned.