Lexington St. Patrick's parade canceled; performances moved due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's St. Patrick's Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved indoors due to the threat of weekend severe weather, while performances have been relocated to inside the Lyric Theatre.

"While this was not the decision we wanted to make, the safety of our participants, attendees, event staff and volunteers is our paramount concern," said Megan Moloney, parade chair. "The potential for severe weather would create difficult conditions for spectators, as well as parade marchers, floats and our stage performers. However, we’re glad to be able to offer a ‘mini-festival’ at the Lyric Theatre."

Performances will begin at 10:30 a.m., and include local Irish dance groups, music performances and pipe bands. An updated schedule will be released Friday, and can be found here.

Festivities will continue into Monday with a performance by Scythian at Transylvania University. Tickets can be found here.