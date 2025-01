LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cause of an afternoon Lexington structure fire is under investigation.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Saint Margaret Drive at approximately 1:40 for a report of smoke in a structure.

Crews arrived to significant smoke, made entry into the structure and contained the fire quickly.

No injuries are reported, and the single occupant should be able to return to the home tonight, LFD said.