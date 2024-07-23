Lexington sues 2 car manufacturers due to lack of 'anti-theft technology': Mayor reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Tuesday that the city of Lexington has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai USA and Kia Corporation claiming that the vehicles from both manufacturers "lack anti-theft technology."

“Hyundais and Kias are stolen at alarming rates in Lexington and across the country because they lack engine immobilizers or other reasonable anti-theft technology that has been used by other carmakers for decades to prevent vehicle theft,” Gorton said. “Our top priority is to make sure our streets are safe.”

The mayor's office detailed that around 40% of vehicles stolen this past winter and spring in Lexington are either Hyndais or Kias.

In December 2023, Lexington recorded more thefts of Hyundais and Kias than any other car brand combined, according to the mayor's office.

A release from the mayor's office described that engine immobilizers are the industry standard in the U.S. market to prevent vehicle theft, and both companies reportedly failed to equipped their vehicles with the security device. Further, the mayor's office claims that only 26% of 2015 model Hyundais and Kias in the U.S. had immobilizers, compared to 96% of vehicles from other manufacturers.

The release read that in the European and Canadian markets, 100% of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have immobilizers installed.

“By cutting corners on safety, these car manufacturers are leaving it to American communities to clean up their mess,” Gorton said. “These cases consume our law enforcement and emergency resources. Car theft goes hand in hand with reckless driving, which in turn results in injuries and even death.”

The lawsuit, according to the mayor's office, "seeks monetary and injunctive relief, including cost related to Lexington law enforcement's time and resources, the cost of emergency services, and other harms to the community related to vehicle theft."

The release noted that Lexington is one of several cities that has sued the two car manufacturers for not equipping their vehicles with anti-theft technology.

