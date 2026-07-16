Lexington takes part in Plastic Free July initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is participating in Plastic Free July for the second year in a row, joining a global initiative now active in 190 countries that encourages people to reduce their use of single-use plastics.

Plastic Free July began in Australia before expanding into a worldwide movement. Organizers say the goal is not to eliminate plastic completely, but to reduce the use of everyday disposable items. That could mean using reusable shopping bags, carrying a water bottle or coffee mug, or skipping plastic straws and silverware.

Officials say recycling alone will not solve the problem of plastic pollution — and that even small steps can help create big change.

Chrissie Balding, an environmental initiative specialist with the City of Lexington, said the scale of the plastic waste problem underscores why individual action matters.

"So we haven't always had plastic," said Balding. "It was introduced in the 1950s and we've had since that time there have been 8.3 million metric tons of plastic that are just waste. So trying to all do our part to minimize that."

Several local coffee shops are also taking part through the city's Green Cup program, offering discounts to customers who bring reusable mugs. Participating shops will also give out reusable straws throughout the month while supplies last.

Balding said she hopes the initiative will help introduce people to different swaps they can make in their everyday lives.

She adds that people who participate are encouraged to share a post online and tag 'Live Green Lex'.

