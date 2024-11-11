Lexington teen donates 100 handcrafted wooden flags to veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In honor of Veterans Day, a Lexington teen who uses his small business to give back to service members showed his thanks with handcrafted wooden flags.

Jacob Hightman owns JHFlagworks and donated 100 flags to veterans outside of Texas Roadhouse on Monday.

Last year, he donated 20 flags and decided to host the event on an even larger scale this year.

"They are all amazing people, and they did so much for us," Hightman said.

The flags were gone within 40 minutes to veterans like David Downy. He's a 98-year-old Navy veteran who served in World War Two, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"This shows me they've been paying attention to what's going on," Downy told LEX 18.

Learn more about JHFlagworks here.