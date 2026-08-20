Lexington teen fighting rare genetic condition that killed his brother gets life-saving gift from sister

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX NEWS) — A 17-year-old Lexington teen is recovering after a bone marrow transplant treated a rare genetic condition that previously claimed the life of his older brother.

Julian Gonzales was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, a rare genetic disorder that affects the brain, spinal cord and adrenal glands and damages the membrane that covers nerve cells. Research shows ALD affects approximately 1 in every 20,000 males.

While navigating typical teenage milestones — learning to drive and working at Chipotle — Gonzales was also undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment.

"Even though I was going through like chemo and all these crazy things, like throwing up every day, like feeling like crap, and then now I'm better, I'm getting healed, it's just like all a blessing from God," Gonzales said.

His brother previously died from the same condition. Gonzales said surviving it carries a deep personal meaning.

"My brother passed away from the same disease. So, going through what he didn't get to go through, like the care he didn't get, like I felt like it was really like a special moment for me," Gonzales said.

ALD is a genetic disorder. In this case, Gonzales' mother, Candace Anane, is a carrier of the condition. She described the toll the disease took on her family after losing her first son.

"My son really, really suffered with the condition. It just deteriorates your entire muscular system, and I mean, he, he couldn't see. I don't, I'm not sure that he could hear because he couldn't speak, he couldn't eat, all of those things before he passed away," Anane said.

Receiving Julian's own diagnosis brought a familiar wave of grief.

"For a long time, it was very difficult. I struggled when, when we lost our first son. Um, and then to fast forward getting the diagnosis that Julian also had it, it was really rough," Anane said.

Gonzales did not have to look far for a bone marrow donor. His sister Isabel was his match.

"The bond of me and my sister, I don't know. I have like a big bond with all of my sisters, but Isabel, my donor, she's like more of like, we get along way more for some reason, but obviously, I just love her so much, and I just, like she's like a part of me now," Gonzales said.

At the end of the month, Three Lexington churches are teaming up to host a gospel benefit concert to support Gonzales and his family as he continues his medical journey. The event, titled "Julian's Jubilee," takes place Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40511.

The concert features renowned gospel artist Callie Day, along with area vocalists, musicians, and a community choir. Those interested in singing with the choir are welcome to participate.

The event is hosted by three local congregations:

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Keith Tyler

New Vine Baptist Church, Pastor Stewart Peoples

Consolidated Baptist Church, Pastor Richard Gaines

To donate, visit cota.org/cotaforjuliansjourney. The Children's Organ Transplant Association's services are free to families, and 100% of donations go toward transplant-related needs. All donations are tax-deductible.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv