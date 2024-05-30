Lexington teen graduates from BCTC and Dunbar High School in same month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The resume writes itself. In a matter of weeks, 18-year-old Moriah Buchanan has earned not one, but two degrees.

Earlier this month, Moriah graduated from BCTC, and on May 30, she walked across the stage at Rupp Arena to accept her diploma from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“I took dual credit classes and I was able to get an associate's degree before I graduated from high school. It was challenging, but it was definitely worth it,” said Moriah.

The teen has big dreams and little time to waste. Moriah wants to help people as an attorney one day.

When she learned she could fast-track her goals through Opportunity Middle College (OMC), a collaboration between FCPS and BCTC, she took the leap.

“I asked her, ‘Are you ready for the challenge?’" recalled Moriah’s mom, Jessica. “She had to be recommended by her principal, her teachers, and she had a video interview. It wasn't easy to get into this program, but I truly felt she could achieve and succeed in this program.”

Balancing personal finance with college courses like biological anthropology brought its challenges.

“You have to really learn how to stay on top of your things and be organized, especially dealing with six classes at the same time,” said Moriah.

Along the way, Moriah skipped prom to study, she helped care for her uncle, who was diagnosed with cancer, and she remained on the honor roll.

In a group of nine students to receive associate's degrees through OMC, Moriah was the only student from Paul Laurence Dunbar and the only African American student to achieve the honor.

“It’s actually a dream; it doesn’t seem real to me at all, but I'm not surprised, she’s such a good girl,” said Jessica.

“I feel very proud of how far she came along this program and I'm just very proud of her,” echoed Moriah’s smallest supporter, her little sister Brooklyn.

With plans to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue her dreams of becoming a lawyer, Moriah’s educational journey is far from over, and she thanks a team of supporters for getting her to this point.

“I know this wouldn't happen without God, but also the support from my mom, dad, and grandparents. They all sacrificed and were part of this huge opportunity for me. I'm so grateful for them," said Moriah.

