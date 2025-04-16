Lexington teen selected for NASA-backed microgravity research flight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With backing from NASA, a Lexington teenager will experience what it feels like to be in outer space.

Nathan Scalf, a junior at Lexington Christian Academy, has been selected to fly and conduct science experiments in microgravity.

He was one of four students from across the country selected for the partnership between the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Space Research, NASA's SEES program, and the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.

The idea that landed the 18-year-old a spot on the flight is a "Wound Irrigation System for Microgravity." It's focused on solutions for medical treatment in space.

"I got the idea from my mom actually," Scalf told LEX 18. "We wanted something that was quick but would also be useful."

In May, Scalf will conduct his research aboard the Zero-G "G-Force One" aircraft.

"I'm proud of him," said chemistry and physics teacher Matt Cross. "Proud he's getting the opportunity. He's very curious and enjoys learning."

"I'm most excited to experience microgravity because most people are stuck here on Earth and don't experience what it's like to be an astronaut," he said. "So this is a good taste of that. I get 11 minutes of microgravity time."

Those 11 minutes could set Scalf up for his future. He's only a junior but graduates this year alongside his twin brother.

"I want to be an aerospace engineer, and hopefully work at NASA someday, and I think this is a great step forward," Scalf said.

You could even call it a giant leap.