Lexington teens gain real-world work experience through city summer job program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington's Summer Youth Job Training Program connects high school students with local businesses to build professional skills and earn a paycheck during summer break.

Alex Alonso spent part of his summer working at La Princesa Supermarket in Lexington — one of the local businesses that have partnered with the city to give high school students a place to learn job skills.

"This was the first time I worked for someone else," Alonso said.

For Alonso, it all began with a conversation at school.

"The first days, a teacher told me, we are offering a program here for job opportunities on vacation. And I told her, it is very good. And I told her, I would like to try it," Alonso said.

The Summer Youth Job Training Program is a partnership between the city, Fayette County Public Schools, and local businesses — giving students professional experience and a paycheck.

Shantae Bruce, community engagement coordinator at Program for Youth, said the program offers opportunities students would not typically have at their age.

"We give them various work experiences, some that they typically wouldn't have the opportunity to get as a high schooler. And we also ensure that they have training prior to their work experience," Bruce said.

Argelia Fabian, co-owner of La Princesa Supermarket on Alexandria Drive, said the program goes beyond students simply helping around the store.

"I hope that they gain skills, work skills, and the ability to work as a team, money management. As far as also being on time," Fabian said.

The program has seen lasting success, with some former participants now giving back. Shanreka Shackelford, executive director at Program for Youth, said alumni have returned to contribute in a meaningful way.

"We have had other students absolutely who have gone through SYJTP and have come back and interned in this office," Shackelford said.

Shackelford added that while schools teach fundamental skills, the program helps students develop practical experience, including teamwork and customer service.

Bruce said the experience also helps students build their professional profiles.

"Add to their resume and hone in on those skills, but also to have a little income for themselves," Bruce said.

Alonso is heading to Bluegrass Community and Technical College with an interest in real estate, and he is taking the skills he gained at La Princesa with him. He had a message for other students considering the program.

"It's a great experience and it will help them a lot in the future. Also, be careful with your money and don't waste it," Alonso said.