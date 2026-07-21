Lexington toddler battling rare brain tumor nominated for Toys for Tots national award

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX NEWS) — Jack Stout is 3 years old, happy, talkative, and never met a stranger; especially if you want to play with his favorite toys.

But one year ago, life looked very different for the Stout family.

"They discovered that Jack had a rare brain tumor called a choroid plexus papilloma, and he didn't show any sort of symptoms," his father, Nathan, said.

Within weeks, Jack had surgery. He has now been through two surgeries, but his personality stayed the same through it all.

His mother, Tess Stout, said Jack's spirit has left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

"I think everyone that Jack meets, even in the hospital, doctors, nurses, his teachers at his little Mother's Day Out program, he's magnetic. He's so smart. Everyone wants to be around him," Tess said.

Now, a year later, Jack is celebrating how far he has come.

As of Monday, Jack is in second place for the Toys for Tots National Toddler of the Year. His family says the community that helped them through the last year can now help Jack move forward.

"If Lexington wants to see a Kentucky kid go to Hollywood, then they can put in their votes," Nathan said.

The winner gets to be in the LA Christmas Parade. All donations from votes go directly to Toys for Tots to buy Christmas toys for children in need.

For his parents, though, it means more than a win. It marks the end of a hard year.

"I feel like in the last year he's faced more challenges than I have over 35 years," Tess said.

Voting is open through Thursday. You can vote for Jack here.

