Lexington traffic safety officers respond to 20,000 calls in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington traffic safety officers are there when you need them.

"We are usually the first person you see, if you break down on the side of the road anywhere in Lexington, if you have a collision injury and non injury, you going to see one of us walking up behind your vehicle, we do your collision reports, we keep you safe," said Scott Brown, traffic safety officer.

Brown said they also direct traffic, write parking citations, and can perform first aid.

"The police officers can make arrests and traffic stops, safety officers can't do that," said Lt. Chris Van Brackel, who oversees the division.

In 2024, the division responded to nearly 20,500 calls.

"It is so effective, I've got this small number of people out there that are generating a lot of activity, I like to say they punch way above their weight class," said Lt. Van Brackel.

Brown said it's fulfilling to help the community.

"Usually when we show up at the collision they're not having a good day," said Brown. "I use whatever skills I can to make it as quick and painless as possible, get them on their way and make sure everyone stays safe on the roads."