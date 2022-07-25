Lexington trio The Wallace Sisters to release debut album Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If it sounds like The Wallace Sisters were born to sing together, well, it’s because they were.

“Ever since we could speak we could harmonize together,” said Adrianna Wallace.

“Apparently when we talked, we were arguing and it was perfect harmony,” her older sister Audrey said. “I don’t really remember it, but I know we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

Together, 13-year-old Adrianna, 15-year-old Audrey, and 16-year-old Mia make up The Wallace Sisters, and each of them brings something different to the group. They’re inspired by musicians ranging from AC/DC to SZA, a range of artists as unique as they are.

The Lexington trio is releasing their debut self-titled EP, which even includes a few original songs, Monday night.

“We really wanted it to be something that shows who we are as a group,” Mia told LEX 18.

Their launch party is happening at the Lifstyl Real Estate Art Gallery on National Avenue in Lexington from 6 to 8 p.m. Not only is it a chance for the girls to showcase their music, but it’s also a philanthropic endeavor. The Changed Lives Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support to those affected by substance abuse, is sponsoring the event and will be taking donations.

“The fact they would even help us launch this foundation is amazing,” said Christopher Cox, the founder and CEO of Changed Lives. “I think they’ve got a heart for the same thing, helping people.”

Register for free tickets for the event here.

While this is the sisters’ first album, they’re used to the spotlight. So far they’ve performed in Lexington at Keeneland, Nashville, and soon New York. They’re taking their talents on tour later this week.

“These two are my best friends, and being able to make one sound with them is amazing,” said Audrey. “I love them.”