Lexington Urban County Council approves fiscal year budget for 2027

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council gave its final approval Tuesday for the city's 2027 fiscal year budget.

According to a release, the budget includes almost $300 million allotted across public safety divisions in the general fund. This includes $2.6 million for police and $1.5 million replace heavy equipment for the fire department.

$13 million has been allotted for street paving and maintenance, as well as $1 million for additional winter preparations. An additional $5.1 million was designated to "battle snow and ice," the release said.

The Affordable Housing Fund also received a $5 million investment, and the city's parks received $7.5 million for support of capital projects. The budget also allocated over $2 million for winter warming operations and $1.66 million for homeless prevention and intervention.

Other investments included for the city's community services, economic development, and other environmental aspects.

“Today, the Council has approved a responsible, responsive, and balanced budget...While this year’s budget required careful consideration and difficult decisions, we remained committed to maintaining the services our residents rely on while continuing to make strategic investments in Lexington’s future,” said James Brown, council member and chair of the city's Budget, Finance & Economic Development Committee.

Budget work first began in April when Mayor Linda Gorton introduced her budget proposal.

"Overall, the Council approved the Mayor’s proposed budget, while identifying additional funding to improve public spaces to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, support the Police Activities League, provide mental health support for public safety professionals, construct a nature trail at Coldstream Park, and to strengthen the City’s Citizen’s Advocate office and security at the Government Center," the release said.

Find more information about the budget and city operations here.

