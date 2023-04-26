Lexington Vegan Week puts the focus on unique, plant-based meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year, 14 restaurants, coffee shops, and even ice cream shops are participating in Lexington Vegan Week.

That list includes Moody Mike's, a food truck focused on creative, flavorful, and all vegan dishes.

The couple behind Lexington's first minority-owned, vegan food truck, Michael and Antoine Harris, started their business in 2020. They're now on a mission to show customers vegan food can be delicious.

"I always ask them, just give me a chance to change your mind," Michael said. "Just try something. I'll even give you a sample or something, just so you can see it's good."

"It doesn't have to be boring, blah, like you're eating grass or something like that," Antoine added. "That's what I was always told, you're eating grass. It's not like that. It can be creative, it can be fun, and it can be good."

The couple says they've developed a loyal customer base; many of their fans aren't even vegan.

As enthusiasm for vegan food grows, so do the plant-based options in Lexington. Michael and Antoine hope Vegan Week inspires more people to give their food a try.

"I think tofu's not the best either, which is why we like cooking our own stuff, and making things that taste similar to meat products we're used to, so that way we still have that feel and taste in our mouth," Antoine said.

After their interview with LEX 18, it was into the kitchen for a taste test with some of their specialties, including vegan drumsticks. Instead of chicken, they're made with soy protein, pea starch, and a sugar cane bone.

Another delicious menu option: cheeseburger egg rolls.

LEX 18

You can typically find Moody Mike's parked at Pivot Brewing on Delaware Avenue. For their full schedule and location, check their Facebook page.

Vegan Week runs through Saturday, April 29.

The following restaurants are participating:

Bourbon N' Toulouse

Broomwagon Coffee & Bikes

Cafe Emporio

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

Genesis Coffee House & Eatery

girlsgirlsgirls Burritos

Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen

Lussi Brown Coffee Bar

Mintons

Moody Mike's

Nourished Folks

Rise Up! Pizza

Woke Junk Food Vegan

Zundo Izakaya

See the specials here.