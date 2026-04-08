Lexington volunteers provide free spring break lunches to students as grocery and gas prices stay high

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students, teachers, and administrators are on spring break this week, but the need for meals in Lexington does not take time off.

With school not in session, community members who normally benefit from the school lunch program are receiving free meals at several locations across the city, including the Charles Young Center. The service is especially critical given the state of the economy, high gas prices, and grocery costs.

Robert Hodge, spring break lunch coordinator, and a staff of volunteers supply and hand out the meals. Lines began forming just before noon at the Charles Young Center, just as they did yesterday and the day before.

"On Monday we had about 100. Yesterday I think we had 87. So we're having a great turnout. There's a need for it. In this community there's a big need for it," Hodge said.

Alice Jackson, a grandmother, came to the Charles Young Center to pick up food.

"It means no child goes hungry during spring break. They can come out to the park, have lunch play with their friends," Jackson said.

"It is a big deal. The kids get to eat free. The parents get to eat free. It's just a wonderful time to come to the park and just be with everybody," Jackson said.

"We enjoy it, and we do it to be a blessing to the kids, and at the end of the day, they're a blessing to us," Hodge said.

The school lunch service will continue at these locations through Friday, when spring break ends. Regular meal services resume Monday.