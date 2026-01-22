Lexington Walmart restocks winter storm essentials as shoppers prepare for weekend snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Walmart stores in Lexington are seeing increased demand for winter storm essentials as shoppers prepare for weekend snow, with bread, milk, eggs, and ice melt flying off shelves.

The Walmart location on Grey Lag Way in Hamburg restocked overnight after customers cleared out supplies on Wednesday. Shamy Williams, a human resources employee at the store, said the last snow shovel sold about 12 hours earlier.

"It's definitely your bread, your eggs, your milk, but also, Ice Melt is a big one, and propane tanks," Williams said.

While foot traffic hasn't dramatically increased compared to typical winter storm preparations, the store's online grocery service has seen a surge in orders, Williams said.

"Our online grocery is definitely feeling the effects, so they are doing everything in their power to make sure everyone is getting their online orders," Williams said.

By Thursday morning, shoppers had already made significant dents in bread shelves and milk refrigerators. Williams advised customers to shop early but assured them that additional supplies are on the way.

"I would say the earlier you can get the items you need, the better," Williams said. "But whatever we have in stock, as soon as it comes off the truck, we're taking it to the side counter to help those last-minute shoppers."

Customers are stocking up on typical winter storm supplies 48 hours before snow is expected to begin falling. Jason Holt, shopping for ice melt, predicted the product would be gone by Thursday afternoon.

"I do need bread, and I do need eggs, but it's not the snow that's the reason," Holt said. "This stuff (Ice Melt) will be gone by this afternoon, I would imagine."