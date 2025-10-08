Lexington woman honored for 53-year mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, one woman will be recognized for her extraordinary commitment that has lasted more than five decades.

Lavina Baxter will receive this year's Legacy Award on Saturday night, honoring her 53-year relationship with her little sister that began when she was a young woman living in Lexington.

"We just clicked," Baxter said.

The organization matched Baxter with elementary schooler Juanita Golden, and the two connected immediately.

"She had a bubbly personality, and I'm a person who I don't quit," Baxter said.

As their bond deepened, Baxter helped guide Golden through the challenges of middle and high school. With Baxter's support, Golden attended Berea College, becoming the first college graduate in her family.

Half a century later, the two women have remained close, despite now living in different states.

"She would call me, and I would have my phone in my hand, ready to dial her. And this happened lots of times. And so we would be on the same wavelength," Baxter said.

Golden recently reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, wanting to recognize her big sister for her life-changing impact. Baxter says she feels the same about their relationship.

"She always wants to pay me back for what I did. And I'm like, wow, I got more from it than you did," Baxter said.

Find more information about Big in the Bluegrass here.