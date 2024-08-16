Lexington woman opens cookie store to help moms boost breastmilk supply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A first of its kind store in Kentucky is opening next week in Lexington's Southland neighborhood.

The Leaky Momma is a bakery focused on helping breastfeeding women boost their milk supply.

Mom of three Mercedes Eckman knows first-hand the stresses that can come with breastfeeding.

"It's so stressful, so many tears, and you'd just do anything to get your milk supply up," she said. "I have so many moms who tell me these have been a lifesaver."

She's talking about the lactation cookies she started baking at home a few years ago, when she was breastfeeding her second child. They contain multiple special ingredients that can help women increase their milk supply: oats, flax seed, and brewer's yeast.

The former teacher eventually expanded her businesses to the Lexington Farmers Market and the Local LEX Market. Now she's opened a storefront of her own.

"I get a lot of weird looks, crazy comments, questions, but I would too if I had no idea what lactation cookies were," she told LEX 18.

Eckman says she's happy to answer customers' questions because she knows how much the ingredients can help.

"These are things that people need," she said. "They actually really, really help moms going through postpartum, which is sometimes a really, really hard time."

It's not just moms who enjoy the treats. Eckman's husband - a firefighter - was the one who encouraged her to start selling the cookies, which come in flavors ranging from classic chocolate chip to cinnamon roll and other seasonal tastes.

"My kids eat them all the time," Eckman said. "My husband takes them to the station all the time. Anybody can eat them."

In case you were still wondering, there is no breast milk in the cookies.

The Leaky Momma opens Wednesday, August 21st at 8:30 in the morning. The shop is located on Southland Drive across the street from Good Foods Co-op.