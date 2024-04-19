Lexington YMCA hosts Youth Water Safety Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In just about five weeks, the covers will come off city and backyard home pools, meaning now is the time to get kids up to speed on the importance of swimming safety.

“Water safety, whether that's how to safely exit the water if you've fallen in, how to put on a life jacket, how to call for help,” said Erin Andrews with the Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington.

Andrews spoke as hundreds of kids were about to jump into the pools at Lexington’s various YMCA locations to learn more about water safety. Many come from underprivileged backgrounds and haven’t learned about all of the aspects that make for a safe day at the pool or lake.

“You can have fun and be safe at the same time,” said instructor Haden Hebenstreit. He later said there’s nothing like seeing a child he’s taught being able to swim on his or her own for the first time.

Bates Security sponsored today’s event, which also featured dry land activities that are useful as well.

“You really are preventing a lot of accidents from happening,” Hebenstreit said of today’s mission.

We’ve all heard of the horror stories involving a child who has drowned. Sadly, it happens every summer and almost everywhere. Kids tend to gravitate towards water as toddlers when they have no ability to swim whatsoever.

“As a parent myself I see that in my own kids,” Andrews said. “They want to just jump right in and get to it. We know that children in underserved communities don't have access to swim lessons, so we're here to teach them about water safety,” Andrews said.

Participants of today’s program were given vouchers for a package of free lessons at the YMCA.

