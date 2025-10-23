Lexington's $900,000 art installation splits public opinion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new public art installation in downtown Lexington is generating buzz — and debate — among residents who are weighing in on both its artistic merit and hefty price tag.

"A Common Thread," officially dedicated this week on the Courthouse Plaza, represents the largest work of public art ever commissioned by the city. The installation was created to honor Lexington's 250th anniversary.

The sculpture was designed by Los Angeles-based artist Benjamin Ball, who was selected through a nationwide call for artists that city leaders launched in 2024.

According to the artist, "A Common Thread" symbolizes unity and connection and invites viewers to see themselves as part of Lexington's unfolding story.

Local reactions to the installation have been decidedly mixed, with some residents praising the addition to downtown while others question the investment.

"It reminds me very much of the Bean in downtown Chicago millennium park," Jayne Kelly said.

David Hayden described the piece as "very surreal" and said it "makes me wanna lay down and stare at it all day."

AJ Jacobi expressed enthusiasm for more public art downtown.

"I think we need more of it honestly. Just beautifying downtown and bringing some charm and making it a destination again," Jacobi said.

However, other residents were more critical, particularly after learning about the cost.

The project's budget totaled $900,000, which included $750,000 for artist fees, subcontractors, insurance, engineering, materials and transportation. An additional $100,000 went toward site preparation, with $50,000 allocated for maintenance.

"Really?! That's shocking, I must say. That's surprising," Lauren Grant said when told about the cost.

William McCoy questioned the spending priorities.

"I mean that could've gone to a lot more different things, there are a lot of people who need help in this community," McCoy said.

Some residents expressed disappointment that the artist and artwork aren't unique to Kentucky. Similar installations from Ball can be found in Maryland and Philadelphia, with at least one costing $700,000 less than Lexington's version.

"I read online that it presents Lexington's rich art history and culture yet wasn't designed by anyone from here, there's a copy installed somewhere else, and it was $900,000 to put up," William Samet said. "So I feel like we could've done something more local and representative of Lexington and cheaper."

Ayo Varillas echoed similar sentiments about supporting local artists.

"I think it'd be better if it were an artist from Kentucky. There are a lot of great sculpture artists here. At least for a centerpiece of Lexington, having some kind of connection to the local arts scene would be better," Varillas said.

Communications Director Susan Straub declined an interview but provided a statement on behalf of the mayor's office addressing the community reaction.

"There has been a lot of reaction to the sculpture on social media … some people like it, some don’t. And that’s OK … it’s art. Purchasing a sculpture like this is not the norm for our city – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime gift for our community’s 250TH anniversary. We wanted to leave something lasting for our children and grandchildren. The artist selection process was open to artists locally and nationwide, and there was an independent selection committee of local community members. Public art has a positive influence on tourism, economic development, jobs, and quality of life in Lexington. Some people on social media commented about spending funds on art when we have basic needs in our community. In recent years we have had enormous increases in funding for people who are most in need of our help, such as those experiencing homelessness or those who need affordable housing. We will continue to address those critical needs, as well as other needs in our growing community."

Despite the mixed reactions, "A Common Thread" is now a permanent fixture in downtown Lexington.

"I look at it every day so I guess it's worth it to me," Grant said.