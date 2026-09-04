Lexington's Artists' Village brings new life to the historic East End neighborhood

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX News) — A community designed for artists to live, work and create is taking shape in Lexington's historic East End, growing out of a plan to revitalize the neighborhood.

Through a joint effort between Community Ventures and Art Inc. Kentucky, more artists are gaining exposure for their work and finding a place to call home.

Chris Newman and Miki Wright are no strangers to home ownership, but just over a month ago the couple moved into the Artists' Village in Lexington's historic East End. While the name says it all, the Artists' Village is a community of artists and like-minded professionals.

Mark Johnson, president of Art Inc. Kentucky, said the development was built with a clear purpose.

"This is our live work community within the historic community of Lexington's East End. We have the ability to acquire some property, several lots — 13 to be exact — and what we wanted to do was bring a development here that would encourage people to come into East End, give them a reason to come into East End," Johnson said.

For Wright, a painter, the move felt different from the start.

"We both feel at ease here and my last place was a condo and I never felt like it was home. I felt like it was like staying in a hotel and it had all my stuff in it, but it just wasn't home," Wright said.

The project carries personal meaning for Johnson as well.

"I was born two streets up on 5th Street, so to be able to see all this occur in my home neighborhood, to be able to live in my neighborhood, be an artist in my neighborhood, it's been a really, really special thing," Johnson said.

Johnson added that it was essential to honor the East End's history when designing the homes.

"These are the actual original lots for this neighborhood so they were long and narrow because originally they were shotgun style houses so we wanted to maintain and honor those original lots," Johnson said.

The process for prospective residents typically begins if an artists sees a social media post about Art Inc. Kentucky. Johnson said interested artists are then invited for a tour.

"We'll invite them out, give them a tour — not only will we tour the village, but we'll also show them around the gallery," Johnson said.

Newman, a novelist, said the partnership behind the Artist Village has made a lasting impact on the community.

"Between Community Ventures and the city, they've just really helped make this neighborhood a really welcoming place for everybody who lives here," Newman said.

Johnson says if any artist is interested, they can contact Art Inc. Kentucky.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv