Lexington's Aylesford neighborhood pushes back on a proposed 10-story student housing complex near UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Chicago-based developer is proposing a 10-story student housing complex two blocks from the University of Kentucky, drawing sharp opposition from residents in Lexington's Aylesford neighborhood.

Developer Up Campus held a community meeting at the Lexington Public Library, where nearly 100 residents gathered to voice concerns about the project. The proposed complex would include about 750 beds, with rent expected to run $800 per bed.

Tyler Ammerman with Up Campus pointed to growing enrollment at UK as driving the need for more housing.

"UK is growing. Enrollment has trended and has proven to continue to grow," Ammerman said.

For many residents, the downtown location and the expected $800-per-bed rent are major concerns. Cindy Trapp, an Aylesford resident, said the project is not serving the broader community.

"This is not benefiting the community. This is benefiting a bunch of rich students," Trapp said.

The proposal is the latest in a wave of student housing projects reshaping this part of Lexington. Two are already under construction, while another is currently demolishing 17 historic homes.

The Up Campus project would also require tearing down additional 200-year-old homes, a major concern for residents.

Trapp said the impact on affordable housing in the neighborhood cannot be ignored.

"These people are just wiping out whole neighborhoods of affordable housing to put luxury housing up, for students," Trapp said.

Up Campus says preserving the existing buildings was not feasible. Residents argue the project belongs elsewhere.

Trapp questioned the developer's role in reshaping the community's identity.

"These are developers from Chicago, coming into our community, destroying the history that we have here," Trapp said.

Parking is another flashpoint. The current plan calls for about 160 spaces for more than 700 students. Ammerman acknowledged the pushback at the meeting.

"I think there was plenty of opposition tonight, some good points, some good questions. That we're gonna take into account," Ammerman said.

The project still needs a zone change. The Planning Commission is expected to hold a public hearing October 22nd before the proposal moves to City Council for a final decision.