Lexington's 'Be the Change' scholarship awards $5,000 each to 12 high school seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Twelve Lexington high school seniors are heading to college with a little extra help after being named winners of the "Be the Change" scholarship, each receiving $5,000 toward their tuition.

One Lexington director, Devine Carama, honored the students during a ceremony inside Lexington's Government Center. Carama often tells the young people he works with to "stand on business" — to develop a belief in something positive and put it to work.

"These young people aren't just talking about it. They're not just on Facebook or Snapchat or Instagram protesting, they are actually dedicating the next chapter of their lives to being the change they want to see," Carama said during the ceremony.

All 12 students have made their college selections, or have at least narrowed down their choices.

Grisha Chapagain of Henry Clay High School is heading to the University of Kentucky to focus on Neuroscience and Pre-Med. She said she applied for the scholarship on a whim.

"I was just at home in my bed, it was a long day, and it was like, maybe something good can come out of this long day."

"So, I just sat down and started filling it out," Chapagain said of the process.

Freddie Hostler of the Carter G. Woodson Academy at Frederick Douglass High School learned about his win while he was at work.

"My mom said, 'you got an email, I need you to check it,'" he said. "I was surprised by it, but so happy about it," Hostler said.

Hostler will be attending Western Kentucky University in the fall.

The group also heard from the award's very first winner, Nola Lewis. Lewis used her $20,000 award four years ago to earn a debt-free education at Eastern Kentucky University. She is graduating this week.

"Fill out the application, apply for the scholarship, write the essay, give it 110 percent because it could really change your life," Lewis said.