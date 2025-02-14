Lexington's free 'History Hop' planned for President's day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A simple trip through Lexington will show off plenty of city history – 250 years of history to be exact.

"What I love the most about Lexington history is that you can find something to get you excited about it,” said Mandy Higgins, 250Lex Commission member and executive director of the Lexington History Museum.

“If you love basketball, of course, we can give you more than 100 years of basketball. “If you love horses, it's as old as the city; all of those sorts of things have a history, and that's part of what makes Lexington so incredible."

While each month has a bit of history intertwined with the theme, making history the February theme had a reason.

"The commission wanted to make sure that history had its own month, particularly Black history,” Higgins said. “February is Black History Month, started by Carter G. Woodson, who has a Kentucky connection."

This month, the city is seizing the opportunity to teach longtime locals and fresh faces about a little Lexington lore.

"On Presidents' Day, Monday, February 17, three of our historic sites have come together to offer what we're calling a History Hop."

This year’s History Hop features three venues: the Ashland Henry Clay Estate, the Mary Todd Lincoln House, and the Lexington History Museum. Next Monday, each of these locations will have free tours and history lessons.

“It's so important to know about Lexington history because you're walking it every day."

Lexington also recently added an African American Heritage Tour.

If you would like to learn more about 250Lex and the upcoming events, visit here.

