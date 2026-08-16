Lexington's Growth Point Church pastor urges community care and connection after Charles Young Park shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington pastor is urging community care and connection following a mass shooting in Lexington on Saturday that left one individual dead and four injured.

Growth Point Church Lead Pastor Mario Radford said the focus after what happened at Charles Young Park shouldn't start with finding answers. It should start with people.

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"Before, I would try to make sense of it. I would immediately be just concerned about the families that are impacted, because who is able to make sense of something that doesn't make sense?" Radford said.

Radford said that means checking on witnesses and the families now trying to process what happened. He also believes that kind of community support shouldn't wait for tragedy to strike.

"So if we're already there before the crisis, we don't have to come together to figure out what to do. We're more proactive." Radford said.

Radford said you don't have to know someone personally to make a difference.

"Be kind to people. Find ways to lift up others you might not know. Everybody is not mean just because they want to be. Some people are going through some things, they just don't know how to express or try to define." Radford said.

For Radford, healing a community isn't always about having the right answers.

"Have a real conversation with someone and sit with them and to find out how we're more alike than we are different." Radford said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.