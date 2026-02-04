Lexington’s lost chord: Restoring the Kentucky Theatre’s historic Wurlitzer pipe organ

(LEX 18) — Before the era of high-tech movie magic with IMAX and surround sound, going to the theater was a whole different experience.

In the early 1900s, silent films relied on live pit orchestras for music, but in the roaring 20s, a new sound filled the theater thanks to the theatre organ.

You can imagine the scene at the Kentucky Theatre when it first opened its doors in 1922: A silent film debuts as a Wurlitzer pipe organ fills the auditorium with music and special effects.

The sound faded in 1929 though when a flood damaged the theater and the organ inside, sending the instrument into storage for years. In the 70s, an organ broker purchased the Wurlitzer for his home, but after his passing, the organ was donated to the University of Kentucky. Eventually, the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society obtained the Wurlitzer and made plans to bring it back to life.

"We've located that original organ, brought it to this workshop, we're restoring it to playing condition so we can return it back home again to the Kentucky Theatre. That's our goal in this mission," said Dana Ross, president of the Bluegrass Chapter of the National Theatre Organ Society.

For three years it's been nothing but fine tuning for members of the society. Each week, they cram into their workshop to work on restoring the massive musical piece.

"What makes it special is the variety of music you can play on it," said Tim Jones, chief restoration engineer and organist.

Unlike a traditional church organ, the theatre organ mimics a whole orchestra.

"They have pipes that sound like strings, pipes that sound like brass, like reeds, like percussion, a xylophone, marimba, chimes, bells, bass drum, even a cymbal," Ross said.

And for silent films? The theatre organ could play sound effects like a doorbell or phone ringing, whatever the story required.

"This sound imitates an oboe that you would find in the orchestra," Tim said, holding one of the restored pipes to demonstrate.

Each sound comes from its own pipe – and there are 599 of them. So every restoration task gets repeated 599 times, and volunteers say keeping the historical integrity is key.

"We're putting it back together with its original nuts, bolts, screws, and nails," Ross said.

Half of the restoration is done at their workshop as volunteers cut leather, replace gaskets, trim, polish, and sand, but the remaining work is sent off to be done professionally.

When one part of the pipe organ puzzle is finally complete, it's transferred into a storage unit and reunited with the iconic organ console where it will wait until it can be rebuilt inside the Kentucky Theatre.

"We do it just because we enjoy doing it, it's a great thing, and the instrument is a historic treasure for Lexington," Ross said.

But there's only one tempo on this project – slow and steady. The group relies on donations to keep the music going, hoping Kentucky's Wurlitzer will eventually play a new tune.

The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society welcomes new members – and you don't have to play the organ to join.

You can join and learn about volunteering or donating to their restoration efforts here.