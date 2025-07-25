Lexington’s police welcome 15 graduating officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The streets of Lexington might’ve gotten a little safer on Friday morning, when Mayor Linda Gorton had the honor of swearing in 15 new police officers for the city of Lexington. 26 weeks of intensive training led them to this day.

“I just looked down at my badge a second ago and thought there's no way this time is here. I never thought I would've gotten here if I’m being completely honest,” said Officer Geraldyn Navarro moments after being sworn in.

One member of the newest graduating class went through this before as a police officer in North Carolina. Jacob Wright moved here with his wife for her job but had to reenlist and do it all over again to joins Lexington’s force.

“I think it was every bit as difficult, maybe more so mentally because you know you’re going to get OC sprayed and tazed so having to mentally prepare to go through that a second time was tough but worth it,” Officer Wright said.

Officer Wright knows he and his 14 classmates will be bonded for life after coming together as strangers 6 months ago. Navarro is hopeful she can influence young people in the city in which she was raised.

“Not many people are seen as a police officer as a Hispanic female, and I think that's very important to open those doors and show the possibilities that you can be more than what you are told,” Navarro stated.

Chief Lawrence Weathers told the class the job requires dedication, patience, and tolerance. He then asked the group if they will be totally committed to the people of Lexington. They responded with a “yes sir” in unison.

Lexington’s finest seems to have gotten a little stronger today.

“It feels amazing. To finally have that badge pinned on it’s an amazing feeling,” Wright said.