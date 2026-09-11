Lexington's Roots and Heritage Festival celebrates over 30 years of culture, art and community

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington's Roots and Heritage Festival returns this weekend for its 37th year, bringing three days of culture, art and community to the city's East End.

The festival opens Friday and runs through the weekend. Festival Chair Kimberly Baird said the event has grown significantly from its origins.

"We started in 1989 and it was just a little block grant that we received and it was one day."

This year's theme is "I Am Legacy," a message Baird said is aimed at younger generations.

"Our theme this year is I Am Legacy and so we wanted our babies to recognize where you came from, who you're descendants of, and what you're gonna carry forward."

Baird said organizers felt it was important to open the festival with prayer in light of recent events.

"We're gonna just start out with some peace and harmony and unity before we kick off at 7 o'clock."

Friday's schedule begins at 6:30 p.m., with the main program running from 7 to 11 p.m. A 3K run/walk, held in partnership with the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

"We will start up at 6:30. Please come just to be part of the village. Please come at 6:30 and then we will go from 7 to 11 on Friday. We have a 3K run walk that we've partnered with the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame that will start at 8 and then our parade starts at 10."

Baird reflected on how the festival has evolved over three decades, recalling past traditions that drew large crowds.

"We had the midnight basketball, yes, and the step show, the sororities and fraternities came and just kinda did a step show and then we did midnight basketball, so we had the old timers come and play, so it was a lot of fun. It really was. I was much younger back then, but I do miss those things."

Baird acknowledged that some community members may be hesitant to attend but urged them to reconsider.

"A lot of the things that we have, there's very few things like that that brings people together, community together, planning family reunions around it that you can just sit and be happy and be safe. And so we can't let those things go away because you've got some people acting stupid because then you will have nothing."

Law enforcement will be present at the festival, as in previous years. Baird said the location itself carries deep significance.

"We're a community and we know the relevance and the importance of why we're down here this historic area, the Lyric Theater, all the things, and so we wanna make sure we keep this sacred."

For more information on the schedule of the festival, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv