Lexington’s Seven Elms Cafe provides free meals through ‘Giving Tree’ program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —

A new restaurant in the heart of Lexington's East End is serving up more than just delicious eats. As Seven Elms Cafe spread its roots in the neighborhood, the restaurant is also giving back with every meal.

"We love being here on 7th Street and just being able to, not only serve the general public, but we feel like we've kind of got a little bit of a mission to help those in the area that may need help with food or things like that," owner Bruce Jones told LEX News.

With a name inspired by the nearby intersection of Elm Tree Lane and East 7th Street, Seven Elms has been serving the community for just over two months. Jones says the food is homemade, with menu items like chicken salad sandwiches and bread pudding inspired, in part, by his grandmother.

"We just pride ourselves on our food and also what we're doing in the area," he said.

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His mission begins with what's called the Giving Tree. Jones explains that along with their meal, customers can purchase a soup, sandwich or cup of coffee for someone in need. Each leaf represents a meal made possible by the kindness of his customers.

"We've had some very generous people that have contributed to the program," he said.

Jones estimates since the restaurant opened August 11th, he's been able to give out 75 to 80 free meals to neighbors who need them most.

"For some people it's their only solid meal for the day," he said.

But he says, he's also benefiting from that compassion, learning what it means to branch out and give back.

"I've received just as many blessings from the people here as we've been able to bless them," Jones said.

Seven Elms Cafe is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can also find them on Facebook.