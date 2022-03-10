Lexington's Shamrock Shuffle 3K rescheduled for March 19th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With another round of wintry weather coming into Lexington, the 16th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19th.

The event is also offering a few different options for this year's run. You can either run in person on the 19th, or you can run "virtually."

For those staying with the in-person run, you will need to arrive at Fasig_Tipton at your selected start time.

The virtual race option is available for participants to run anytime and anywhere from March 12th through March 31st.

The Lexington St. Patrick's Day Festival will also be held on the 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moondance Amphitheater.