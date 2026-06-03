Lexmark data center on Lexington's New Circle Road sells for $29 million to Dallas-based company

(LEX NEWS) — A Lexmark data center on Lexington's New Circle Road has been sold for $29 million and is set for expansion under new ownership.

DartPoints, a regional provider of colocation, cloud and interconnection solutions, acquired the data center campus, adding a strategically located expansion platform to its portfolio. The company said the site strengthens its ability to serve AI, hyperscale, neo-cloud and enterprise demand.

Haymaker Company, the commercial real estate agency that represented the seller, announced the sale on social media June 3. The firm said the property has strong infrastructure, excellent accessibility, and growing demand for technology-focused facilities, calling it a "tremendous opportunity for future office and data center operations."

"We're proud to help connect businesses and investors with opportunities that support the continued growth of Lexington," Haymaker Company said.

The Lexington campus spans around 343,000 square feet across 29.5 acres and includes roughly 81,000 square feet of existing raised-floor data center space. The property is fully zoned for data center use and includes an owned on-site substation.

DartPoints is developing the site to support a broad mix of next-generation workloads, including hyperscale, neo-cloud, inference AI, enterprise AI and other compute-intensive deployments, a release from the company read. Current planning provides a path to around 20–30 MW in an initial phase, with longer-term expansion potential to 70 MW.

The future campus is intended to support dense next-generation environments with up to 200 kW per rack, 415V power, and a cooling architecture designed for both traditional air-cooled environments and direct-to-chip liquid cooling using closed-loop, low-water-use heat rejection, according to DartPoints.

Scott Willis, president and CEO of DartPoints, said Lexington stood out among potential sites.

"Lexington gives us a rare combination of existing infrastructure, a supportive power environment and the ability to scale in a meaningful way," Willis said. "As AI, neo-cloud and hyperscale demand continue to reshape the market, customers need sites that can support larger power footprints, denser deployments and long-term growth. Lexington gives us that platform."

The site benefits from active engagement with Kentucky Utilities, LG&E and local economic development stakeholders, which DartPoints said creates a faster path to market than a typical greenfield project.

Additional planning and redevelopment work is underway, with ready-for-service dates being finalized.