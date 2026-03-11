LexPark warning of parking ticket texting scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LexPark is warning about a scam involving text messages and fake parking citations. Executive director Laura Boison said that the text messages are convincing – complete with an apparent citation number – but it’s a fake.

“If you have a text message saying you have a citation, it's not from Lex Park,” Boison said.

If you park in some places, such as the Transit Center Garage on West High Street in Lexington, you will get text updates letting you know how much time you have left. It’s important to note that those are text messages, but the updates don't come directly from LexPark.

“LexPark will not send a text, but if you're using a platform, an app to make payment, they will stay in communication with you,” Boison explained.

She first found out about the scam late last week from someone who received a text about a citation, who brought up the issue with the office.

“They are sending text messages to individuals in the community indicating that you have a delinquent citation with LexPark, and if you would want to address that, call this number to make payment,” said Boison.

In Kentucky however, state law requires citations to be ‘fixed to the vehicle,' according to Boison.

“We have to put them on the vehicle normally, under the windshield wiper, and our communication to our clients after that point is all by a letter in the traditional mail,” explained Boison.

If you need to validate a LexPark citation, you can call (859) 231-PARK or email info@lexpark.org.