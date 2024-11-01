Lextran bus reportedly hits building after overnight vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials reported that on Friday just after midnight, a Lextran bus hit a building at West Main and North Broadway following a vehicle crash in downtown Lexington.

Officials detailed that Lexington police and fire responded to the scene of the overnight crash in which a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way crashed into the bus.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The building was reportedly not "critically damaged."