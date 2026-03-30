Lextran launches new $1 LexRide seasonal bus route connecting Lexington entertainment spots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A night out in Lexington is getting easier with the launch of LexRide, a new seasonal downtown circulator from Lextran that connects popular entertainment districts for $1 each way.

Community partners have been planning the service for over a year to provide some relief to logistics headaches like ride-shares, parking , and designated drivers.

Beginning Thursday, the service will link the Distillery District, the Warehouse Block, National Avenue, and downtown. The route will run from April to October on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Emily Elliott, Lextran director of planning and community development, said the new route is designed to help residents navigate the city easily.

"The goal for LexRide is to get people moving effectively throughout our community," Elliott said.

Buses will arrive every 12 to 15 minutes, allowing riders to easily travel between restaurants, music venues, and bars. Riders can pay the $1 fare using cash, card, or mobile pay. Passengers should look for the white bus with a big blue horse.

Rebecca Riesenberg, who works in events and marketing and as a fill-in bartender at Ethereal Brewing in the Distillery District, expects the new ride to tap into more business.

"I think it's wonderful, I think for the city, the business standpoint, and for the guests. I think all around it makes everything easier, more responsible transportation is being provided, it's way cheaper than an Uber or Lyft, and it connects all of the neighborhoods and niches in Lexington," Riesenberg said.

"It also gives us an opportunity to promote other businesses. So we can say, jump on this LexRide for one dollar and go to one of our other locations," Riesenberg said.

You can learn more about LexRide and view the pickup locations here.