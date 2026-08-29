LexWell festival brings free health screenings, family fun to Lexington for second year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Families in Lexington gathered for the second annual LexWell Festival, finding free health screenings, wellness resources and plenty of activities for kids all in one place.

The event was held at Bluegrass Community and Technical College's Newtown Pike campus, bringing together community organizations offering health information and wellness resources alongside food trucks, bounce houses and family activities.

Organizers say the goal is to make wellness accessible for the whole family while connecting people with resources in their community.

Dave Peterson, the community programs manager, said the festival offers more than a traditional health fair.

"It's a health fair, but there's so much more than just information about bettering your health and community supports and things like that, which we have a lot of that, but we have bounce houses, we've got food trucks. We've got all kinds of fun family activities going on today." Peterson said.

For those who missed this year's event, organizers say LexWell will return around the same time next year.