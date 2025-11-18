LFACC officers help save young child spotted near busy Lexington roadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young boy is safe after two Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control officers spotted him near a dangerous stretch of New Circle Road on Monday.

According to the organization, the two officers spotted the child, who is on the autism spectrum, near the roadway on the way to a call. They "acted instantly, stopping and keeping him safe until police arrived," LFACC said on social media.

"This is a reminder that some children—especially those on the autism spectrum, like this young boy—may not recognize danger, and how vital it is to have people like these officers watching out for them," the organization continued.