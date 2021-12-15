Watch
LFCHD announces flu cases increase more than double since Dec. 8

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 09:26:04-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced Wednesday that the city's lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled since December 8.

There are now 35 flu cases, which is up from the 17 total flu cases reported last Wednesday.

LFCHD recommends a flu shot for ages 6-months and older as the best way to stay protected from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Friday in LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike, or by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD also encourages residents to remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state or local health departments.

