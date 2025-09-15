LFCHD to spray for mosquitos after resident was found with West Vile Virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is scheduled to spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday morning after a resident was found with West Nile Virus.

According to the agency, zip code areas of 40505 at 40502 will be sprayed Wednesday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Certain environmental conditions must be met, including a temperature greater than 55 degrees, no rain or dense fog, and wind speed must be less than 10 miles per hour.

"The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying," LFCHD said in a press release.

West Nile Virus is can cause fever, headache, and body aches among other symptoms. Severe illness can affect an individual's central nervous system, the CDC reports.

Individuals typically contract it through the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no licensed vaccine or medicine to treat the disease.

