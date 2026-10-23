LFUCC passes 2 ordinances regulating zoning and language surrounding data centers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two zoning ordinances regulating data centers within Fayette County were passed by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council in a meeting held Thursday night.

Thursday marked the second reading for both ordinances. The first creates a separate zoning category for data centers, and includes recommendations on size, energy and water use, and setbacks from certain buildings, including schools.

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The second ordinance adjusts the language surrounding the regulation of future data centers.

LFUCC voted previously to also extend a moratorium on permits, development plans, and zone changes in relation to data centers until October 2027.

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