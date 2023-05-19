Lifeguards needed across central Kentucky as weather heats up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Lexington Parks & Recreation prepares to unveil the upgraded pirate ship at Woodland Aquatic Center, they're also making sure all six city pools are staffed for the summer.

A lifeguard shortage is impacting pools across the country, including Scott and Nicholas counties here in Kentucky.

Aquatics centers say the pandemic is to blame for a lifeguard shortage since pools shut down and many lifeguards chose not to be recertified.

But staff at Lexington pools say they're not facing the same issues. Pools are fully staffed for this summer with about 110 employed lifeguards.

Zachary Martin with Lexington Parks & Rec believes pools are fully staffed because the city raised pay for all employees to $15.50 an hour.

He says when cities don't have enough lifeguards, summer fun simply can't happen.

"If there's not enough lifeguards, you have to close down certain pools, and you know some areas of the city may not have pools open at that time, so it really does hurt not having pools open at all times," said Martin.

Lexington Parks & Rec says although they're not facing a lifeguard shortage, they're always in need of more lifeguards.

Apply here to be a lifeguard for Lexington city pools.

Apple here to be a lifeguard for Jessamine County pools.

Apply here to be a lifeguard for Scott County pools.