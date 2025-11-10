Lighthouse Ministries opens warming center as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As temperatures are expected to drop Monday night, Lighthouse Ministries is opening its doors as a warming center for people who need shelter from the cold.

The nonprofit organization will operate with extended hours from 7 p.m. Monday evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, providing a safe place for those without shelter to stay warm.

"It's a safe place. You're out of the elements, you're not going to be freezing to death. It's too cold to be outside," said Tay Ingle, executive director of Lighthouse Ministries.

Inside the warming center, guests will find showers, snacks, hot meals and a warm place to sleep. The facility separates men and women into different areas for safety and comfort.

"You can come in, I've got good staff there, that's staying there and making sure everybody's getting taken care of. We divide the women, the women are on one side, men on the other," Ingle said.

Free transportation to the shelter is available through Lex Tran. The organization also provides warm clothing items including hats, socks, gloves and coats for those who need them.

"We have hats, socks, gloves, coats and things like that that people can get if they need. We have those available too," Ingle said.

While many of these resources are available year-round at the shelter, Ingle says they become even more critical during cold weather events like tonight. The warming center expects to serve between 60 and 80 guests.

The shelter typically serves about 100 people every day and relies on community support through clothing donations and volunteers throughout the year.

Ingle emphasizes the importance of compassion when helping those experiencing homelessness.

"You can't look at somebody and think, you're homeless because you want to be homeless. Or you're homeless because you're a drug addict. People have had so many things that have happened in their life. And they really need the compassion of people -- not being judged," Ingle said.

Ingle says the shelter plans to open a food pantry in the coming weeks.

