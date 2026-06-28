Lightning strike suspected as culprit in large Nelson County house fire Saturday

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Crews with the Bardstown Fire Department, Nelson County Fire and Rescue, and the Northeast Nelson Fire Department worked for six hours on Saturday to extinguish a large house fire on Marks Lane in Nelson County.

According to a social media post by the Bardstown Fire Department, around 5:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a residence at the 4000 block of Marks Lane with occupancy unknown. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and orange flames were emerging from the roof of the home.

"Crews established a positive water supply by connecting to a nearby hydrant and used the aerial and multiple hand lines to try and bring the fire under control," the social media post said.

According to the fire department, the hydrant used had low water pressure, making it difficult for firefighters to prevent the flames from spreading to the attic. Fortunately, firefighters were able to remove two vehicles from the home's garage before the roof collapsed. To combat the low water pressure issue, firefighters put a water tanker operation in place.

"Extensive overhaul had to be completed," the Bardstown Fire Department said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, the family residing in the home had left for vacation that morning. Firefighters believe the flames began when lightning struck the home.