CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks via X, the roadway between Highway 643 and Highway 39S in Crab Orchard is closed due to a collision.

In a Facebook post, Crab Orchard Fire Chief Larry Owlsey said that the roadway at Highway 150 and Highway 39S "will be closed for an extended period of time" as a result of the collision.

