Lincoln County teacher cited after New Year's Eve party where police say teens were drinking

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County teacher was cited following a New Year’s party where police say minors were drinking alcohol.

According to Sheriff Shawn Hines, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a text about a large party in Stanford. Deputies went to the house around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 where they found several teenagers at the home who admitted they had been drinking.

“What makes this get more attention, this was a teacher's residence,” Hines said. The following morning, deputies learned more information.

“Parents started talking to their children. Children started to tell them more of what had happened,” Hines said. “We went back to the residence to interview Ms. Berry. At that point is when we got a statement of factual events that had happened.”

Jessica Berry was cited for unlawful transaction with a minor. According to the Lincoln County Middle School website, Berry is a 6th grade social studies teacher.

From their investigation, deputies believe around 20 underage teens were at the house. In the citation, deputies said “investigations and admissions later this date by [Berry] states that the children were drinking at her home and to the point where there were some falling in the yard and throwing up and being walked home.”

“I've been doing this 30 years. Do things happen without parents knowing? Absolutely. We were all teenagers at one time as well,” Hines said. “Ms. Berry's held at a higher standard just because of the title that she has.”

In a statement, the Lincoln County Public School District said, “We are aware of the charges against this teacher and we are investigating the matter. While the investigation is ongoing, the teacher will be placed on administrative leave.”

The investigation continues, and Hines wanted to assure they are taking the matter seriously.

“If you cite someone, they're given a court date,” he said. “If you arrest someone, they're given an arraignment day. They're still given their day in court. And that's what Ms. Berry is, we've essentially done, given her day in court.”

That day in court is coming up at the end of the month.