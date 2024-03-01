Lindsey Wilson College students host vigil for murdered Campbellsville student

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a Campbellsville University student was found dead in his dorm room last Saturday, a neighboring campus hosted a candlelight vigil in his honor Thursday night.

Separated by just a few miles, Lindsey Wilson College in Adair County is naturally tied to Campbellsville University.

So this week, after 18-year-old Campbellsville student Josiah Kilman was killed, Lindsey Wilson students chose to step up for their neighbors with a vigil to honor the beloved wrestler.

"We just think it's very important, especially since our schools are so closely knit in this community that we show them support at this time," said Lindsey Wilson student body president, Charlotte Archey.

Students from both schools gathered in candlelight Thursday, sharing prayers and words of support.

Lindsey Wilson College's dean of students, Chris Schmidt, praised the student body for coming together to lift up students at Campbellsville.

"Any time either of our institutions have experienced a loss like Campbellsville has, there's been an outpouring from the student body, the faculty, the staff, the administrations and support, and it means a lot," Schmidt said.

While at times, the two schools are competitors, on Thursday, they were companions.

"I think that the most important thing that we can all take from this is how precious life is. And that every moment is a precious moment," Schmidt said.

Organizers hoped students walked away feeling the support they needed to heal after a senseless tragedy.

21-year-old Charles Escalera, another student at Campbellsville University, has been charged with Kilman's murder.

A fundraiser has been established to help the Kilman family offset some travel and burial expenses.

Since Saturday, the GoFundMe has collected more than $70,000.

