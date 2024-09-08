LIST: Area schools closed on Monday as manhunt for Laurel County shooting suspect continues

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As authorities continue to search for Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch, schools in the area have made the decision to close on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Here are the area schools that are closed on Monday, Sept. 9:

Knox County Public Schools

Jackson County Public Schools

Laurel County Public Schools

Clay County Public Schools

Corbin Independent School District

Whitley County School District

Willamsburg Independent School District

Barbourville Independent School District

Rockcastle County Schools

LEX 18 will update the article as more information is available.

