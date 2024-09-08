Watch Now
LIST: Area schools closed on Monday as manhunt for Laurel County shooting suspect continues

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As authorities continue to search for Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch, schools in the area have made the decision to close on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Here are the area schools that are closed on Monday, Sept. 9:

  • Knox County Public Schools
  • Jackson County Public Schools
  • Laurel County Public Schools
  • Clay County Public Schools
  • Corbin Independent School District
  • Whitley County School District
  • Willamsburg Independent School District
  • Barbourville Independent School District
  • Rockcastle County Schools

LEX 18 will update the article as more information is available.

