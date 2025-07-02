LIST: Celebrations and firework displays around central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — As July 4 approaches, celebrations are making their way to the calendar. Find a running list of local fireworks displays and celebrations here.

Lexington: 10 p.m., close to the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Find a full list of holiday events in Lexington here.

Berea: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. behind Berea Community School.

Events begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Richmond: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Reba Park.

Events begin at 5 p.m. Free play at Adventure Falls from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Winchester: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3, 1601 Mt. Sterling Road.

Events begin at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Georgetown: Fireworks at dusk, Scott County Park.

Parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

Danville: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Millennium Park.

Fireworks at Ponderosa Speedway, 8 p.m.

Elizabethtown: 10 p.m. at 600 College Street.

Parking begins at 7 p.m.

Nicholasville: 10 p.m. at R.J. Corman Nicholasville Farm.

Gates open at 8 p.m.