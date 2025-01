List of 35 Kentucky Shelter & Warming Center's during winter storm

(LEX 18) — Organizations and shelters throughout Kentucky have established warming center's due to the winter weather that has rolled through the Commonwealth.

Here's is a list of warming shelter, according to the Kentucky Shelter & Warming Center Map:

Adair County Annex in Columbia

424 Public Square, Adair County

Anderson County Health Department in Lawrenceburg

1180 Glensboro Road, Anderson County

A Gathering Place in Danville

569 Jean Drive, Boyle County

Bulitt East High School in Mount Washington

156 Erin Circle, Bulitt County

Shepherdsville Elementary School in Shepherdsville

527 West Blue Lick Road, Bulitt County

St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 7 Court in Newport

7 Court Street, Campbell County

Saint Paul's Church in Newport

7 Court Place, Campbell County

The Beacon of Hope Emergency Shelter in Winchester

850 Bypass Road, Winchester

Central Baptist Church in Winchester

101 West Lexington Avenue, Clark County

Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro

501 Walnut Street, Daviess County

Owensboro Christian Church in Owensboro

2818 New Hartford Road, Daviess County

Estill Spring Elementary School in Irvine

314 Main Street, Estill County

West 84 Fire Department in Big Clifty

21129 Senora Hardin Springs Road, Hardin County

Rineyville Fire Department in Rineyville

6038 Rinbeyville Road, Hardin County

Valley Creak Fire Department in Elizabethtown

2927 Valley Creek Road, Hardin County

Central Hardin Fire Department in Elizabethtown

2220 Ring Road, Hardin County

Stephensburg Community Building in Cecilia

10601 Leitchfield Road, Hardin County

Upton Community Center in Upton

377 College Street, Hardin County

Christ Hands in Harlan

112 Railroad Street, Harlan County

Harbor House Christian Men's Center in Henderson

804 Clay Street, Henderson County

Lake Jericho FD in Smithfield

531 Lake Jericho Road, Henry County

Eminence Community Center in Eminence

121 East Broadway, Henry County

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky in Covington

436 West 13th Street, Kenton County

Eddyville First Baptist Church in Eddyville

216 Jenkins Road, Lyon County

Young's Park in Harrodsburg

On Linden Avenue, Mercer County

Jeffersonville Community Center

225 Highway 213 south, Montgomery County

Nelson County Civic Center in Bardstown

321 South 3rd Street, Nelson County

Morehead Police Department Community Room in Morehead

309 West Main Street, Rowan County

Gathering Place Mission in Georgetown

330 Bourbon Street, Scott County

Morganfield Fire Department in Morganfield

120 East Main Street, Union County

Union County Fire Vol. Department in Uniontown

220 Mulberry Street, Union County

Sturgis Senior Center in Sturgis

1002 North Monroe Street in Union County

The Station in Versailles

128 East Green Street, Woodford County

Courthouse Community Room in Versailles

103 South Main Street, Woodford County





Find the full map here.