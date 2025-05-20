List of shelters in Pulaski County as severe storms hit on Tuesday

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Emergency Management posted a list of shelters as another round of storms is expected to hit the area on Tuesday.
Reported weather shelters as of May 20:
- Oak Hill Church, located at 2135 Oak Hill Road
- First United Methodist Church, located at 99 South Central Avenue
- High Street Baptist Church, located at 102 Bourne Avenue
- Ferguson Baptist Church, located at 513 Murphy Avenue
- New Beginnings Worship Center, located at 1335 Thurman Road
- Marantha Baptist Church, located at 57 Cedar Grove Road
- Truth Tabernacle, located at 1309 Highway 1643
- Bethany Baptist Church, located at 2323 Highway 1675
- Pleasant Run Baptist Church, located at 296 Short Creek Road
- Eubank Baptist Church, located at 12150 Highway 27
- Science Hill Trinity Church, located at 901 Stanford Street
- Burnside Elementary School, located at 435 East Lakeside Drive
- West Bronston Baptist Church, located at 401 Highway 790
- Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 4100 Highway 1664
- Sardis Chapel Church, located on Prather Drive
- Naomi Nazarene Church, located at 64 Daws Ridge Road