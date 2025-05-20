Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

List of shelters in Pulaski County as severe storms hit on Tuesday

mugshot template .png
Pulaski County Emergency Management
mugshot template .png
Posted
and last updated

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Emergency Management posted a list of shelters as another round of storms is expected to hit the area on Tuesday.

Reported weather shelters as of May 20:

  • Oak Hill Church, located at 2135 Oak Hill Road
  • First United Methodist Church, located at 99 South Central Avenue
  • High Street Baptist Church, located at 102 Bourne Avenue
  • Ferguson Baptist Church, located at 513 Murphy Avenue
  • New Beginnings Worship Center, located at 1335 Thurman Road
  • Marantha Baptist Church, located at 57 Cedar Grove Road
  • Truth Tabernacle, located at 1309 Highway 1643
  • Bethany Baptist Church, located at 2323 Highway 1675
  • Pleasant Run Baptist Church, located at 296 Short Creek Road
  • Eubank Baptist Church, located at 12150 Highway 27
  • Science Hill Trinity Church, located at 901 Stanford Street
  • Burnside Elementary School, located at 435 East Lakeside Drive
  • West Bronston Baptist Church, located at 401 Highway 790
  • Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 4100 Highway 1664
  • Sardis Chapel Church, located on Prather Drive
  • Naomi Nazarene Church, located at 64 Daws Ridge Road
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18